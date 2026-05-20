/WATCH | Japan launches historic mission to collect samples from Mars' moon Phobos

Japan has launched a spacecraft designed to become the first mission to retrieve samples from one of Mars' moons, potentially providing crucial insights into the origins of the Solar System and the emergence of life on Earth. The unmanned Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft lifted off aboard Japan's flagship H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center at 4:41 am local time, according to a livestream broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Despite the early morning launch, thousands of viewers watched the livestream and shared messages of encouragement for the mission. The spacecraft is expected to reach the vicinity of Mars around August next year. It will then enter orbit around Phobos, the larger of the planet's two moons, before attempting to land on its surface and collect at least 10 grams (0.35 ounces) of material. The mission is scheduled to spend approximately three years operating in the Martian region. It aims to achieve the first round trip to the Martian system for the purpose of returning samples from one of its moons. The project involves collaboration with US and European space agencies, along with numerous universities and technology companies. Scientists hope its findings will advance our understanding of Mars and help prepare for future human exploration of the Red Planet.

MMX mission could reveal how Mars' moons formed

JAXA expects the mission to shed light on the origins of Phobos and Deimos, Mars' two moons, and help scientists better understand the formation of the Solar System. Researchers are investigating two leading explanations for the moons' origins. The first is the ‘giant impact’ hypothesis, which suggests that the moons formed from debris following a collision between Mars and another celestial body.

The second is the ‘capture’ hypothesis, which proposes that Phobos and Deimos were asteroids captured by Mars' gravitational pull. Analysing samples collected from Phobos could help scientists determine which theory is more likely and better understand the history of the Martian system. According to JAXA, resolving the mystery could also help scientists understand how a habitable environment for life might have arisen on the terrestrial planets. These rocky worlds are Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars.

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Japan space agency says MMX probe on journey towards Mars moon

Japanese scientists confirmed on Tuesday that a space probe designed to become the first mission to collect samples from one of Mars' moons is on its way to the Martian region following a successful separation from its launch rocket. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced the milestone during a live broadcast, confirming that the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft had successfully detached from the H3 rocket. "The separation of MMX has been confirmed," the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a live stream, referring to the Martian Moons eXploration probe. "MMX has detached from the H3 rocket and is beginning its journey toward the Martian system."

Phobos could serve as a 'natural space station'

Beyond investigating the origins of Mars' moons, the MMX mission will examine whether Phobos could serve as a natural space station for future crewed missions to Mars. JAXA said the mission will establish requirements for a round trip involving the moon, potentially supporting the development of infrastructure and operational plans for future human exploration. The spacecraft will also observe Deimos, Mars' smaller and more distant moon, although it will not attempt to land on its surface. Scientists hope the mission's findings will contribute to future exploration strategies and help identify ways to make crewed journeys to Mars more practical.

Japan joins the global race to return Mars samples

Japan's MMX mission is part of a broader international effort to bring extraterrestrial material from the Martian region back to Earth. The United States and China have also pursued plans to retrieve samples directly from Mars. NASA's Perseverance rover, which has been exploring the planet since 2021, has already collected rock and soil samples for potential return to Earth.