/Cattle-feed bran in biscuits, detergent in milk: FSSAI acts against 3 companies

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated prosecution proceedings against three food companies after inspections and laboratory tests revealed serious violations, including the use of cattle-feed bran in biscuits, detergent and caustic soda in milk, and pesticide residues in raisins.

In a post on social media on Saturday (Oct 17), the food safety regulator said it had “initiated legal proceedings for prosecution” against the companies over “serious food safety violations.”

The action involves Surya Food & Agro, which manufactures Priyagold biscuits, dairy company Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods.

Cattle-feed bran found in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing

The action against Surya Food & Agro followed an inspection triggered by a consumer complaint. Officials identified deficiencies in food safety practices and found cattle-feed bran being used as a raw material in biscuit production.

“Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre,” FSSAI said.

The bran was stored in gunny bags marked for cattle feed, the regulator noted.

Inspectors also reported shortcomings in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance. The company’s licence had earlier been suspended following the inspection. FSSAI has now moved to initiate prosecution proceedings.

Dodla Dairy milk sample fails safety tests

Dodla Dairy came under scrutiny after a sample of its full cream milk failed to meet the prescribed milk fat standards.

Following an appeal by the company, the sample was examined by a Referral Food Laboratory. The laboratory “confirmed that the sample was unsafe due to the presence of detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below the minimum prescribed limit.”

The findings indicated violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The competent authority subsequently sanctioned prosecution against Dodla Dairy and other food business operators involved in manufacturing and marketing the product.

Pesticide residues detected in yellow raisins

FSSAI also initiated prosecution proceedings against UEIR Organic Foods after pesticide residues were detected in a sample of yellow raisins sold by the company.