/Kim Jong Un death rumours: State media shares photos to prove dictator is alive amid reports of brain haemorrhage

North Korea released photos showing Kim Jong Un inspecting shoes and women’s clothing after reports emerged that the dictator had died after suffering a massive brain haemorrhage. The images were published by North Korean state media on Monday (October 19), in a likely attempt to offer proof of life and quell the rumours.

The photos show Kim at a garment and footwear exhibition, checking out children’s footwear and inspecting women’s coats. The country's Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim toured the exhibition on Monday. However, the exact date the images were taken remains unverified. In one of the photos, Kim can be seen inspecting a pink shoe held by a woman. Another shows him standing with his legs apart, apparently speaking to an official.

Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident associated with the China Democracy Party, claimed on social media on Sunday that the 42-year-old leader had suffered a brain haemorrhage. He said that he had fallen into a coma and was rushed to Beijing for treatment, where he died.

Xie further stated that his body was returned to North Korea and China dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang amid fears of violence over succession. Xie also claimed that experts from Beijing’s Peking Union Medical College Hospital went to North Korea on Saturday to treat Kim after he suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage.

Past rumours surrounding Kim Jong Un's death

Similar rumours about Kim Jong Un have done rounds in the past as well. In 2020, social media was abuzz with rumours that Jong Un had died after he did not make a public appearance for several months. An ex-diplomat even claimed that he was in a coma and power would be handed to his sister, Kim Yo-jong. Experts believe that, in the event of his death, his sister will take control of the regime.

She made several statements earlier this week, including that North Korea could deploy additional tactical weapons near the border with South Korea and turn loudspeakers towards the enemy country.