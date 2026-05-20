/‘Spare India from anarchy’: Over 400 Indian-origin academics from MIT, Oxford condemn anti-CEC protests

Over 400 Indian-origin students, researchers and alumni across 27 countries have signed a statement condemning the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and termed them attempts to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions. The statement titled “Spare India from Anarchy” slams protests against the CEC and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They criticised election denial and efforts to delegitimise democratic processes.

The signatories warned against efforts to subvert constitutional democracy under the pretext of defending it.

The signatories argue that Indian democracy has repeatedly proved its resilience since independence and say constitutional institutions, checks and balances, and peaceful transfers of power have sustained the country’s democratic system.

“Unfortunately, a frenzy of election denial, relentless questioning of constitutional institutions, and a preference for ‘street over Sansad’ has gripped certain quarters,” the statement said.

‘Unfavourable election results prompted questions on procedural integrity’

The signatories alleged that unfavourable election results have prompted questions about procedural integrity, while adverse judgments had drawn criticism of judicial independence. They also objected to drawing the Armed Forces into partisan political discourse.

The signatories acknowledged that dissent plays an essential role in a democracy but said certain groups were using matters pending before courts to sow doubts about Indian democracy and amplify those concerns through street protests.

“We understand dissent is an essential ingredient of democracy, but we refuse to be silent spectators to the subversion of democratic apparatus in its guise.”

Invoke Dr BR Ambedkar’s warning

Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar’s warning against abandoning constitutional methods, the signatories urged political and social groups to resolve differences through debate, discussion, dialogue and dissent within constitutional institutions.

They reminded that Dr B. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, warned posterity of this scenario. “He exhorted that for India to survive as a constitutional republic, we must ‘hold fast to constitutional methods… abandon the bloody methods of revolution (which are) the grammar of anarchy.’ Increasingly, anarchy is becoming an expression of choice – ready to supplant the spirit and wisdom of fraternite,” the statement said.

According to the accompanying release, the signatories span four continents, and they live in or have studied in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Israel and the UAE.

Their affiliations include MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, the London School of Economics and the University of Toronto, among other institutions.