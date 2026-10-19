/France is burning. Trump blames immigrants. But who is answering Europe's real questions? | The Verdict

France is burning, Europe is protesting, and US President Donald Trump believes he has identified the culprit: immigration. But as French cities count the cost of widespread violence, an uncomfortable question is emerging. Is immigration responsible for the unrest, or has it become a convenient explanation for a much deeper crisis of governance, economic pressure and public frustration?



The demonstrations began with students demanding improvements in education. Poor school facilities, teacher shortages and deteriorating conditions sparked protests that soon expanded into a nationwide movement over the cost of living, wages, inequality and public services.



By the weekend, hundreds of thousands had taken to the streets. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but violence erupted in several cities.



In Paris, Marseille, Lyon and elsewhere, rioters attacked police, vandalised businesses and set buildings ablaze. The historic city hall in Limoges was among the buildings damaged by fire. More than 1,800 arrests were reported, while hundreds of emergency personnel were injured.



There can be no justification for arson, looting or assaults on police officers. The right to protest does not extend to destroying public institutions or terrorising communities.



But condemning violence should not mean ignoring the grievances that brought people onto the streets.



President Emmanuel Macron faces mounting questions over his government's response. On Monday, he rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's offer to resign, while demanding action to restore order and transparency over failures in security preparation and intelligence.



The mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon have also criticised the authorities, saying sections of their cities were left inadequately protected.



For Macron, the unrest arrives at a particularly difficult moment. France is grappling with mounting debt, economic pressures, budget challenges and growing public dissatisfaction ahead of its next presidential election.



Yet from Washington, Trump offered a very different diagnosis.



In a post on Truth Social, the US president declared that France was burning, blamed people arriving from different cultural backgrounds and urged the country to close its borders.



Vice President JD Vance advanced a similar argument, criticising Europe's approach to migration and integration.



Immigration is a legitimate subject for public debate. Governments have a responsibility to manage borders, enforce the law and address integration challenges.

But those responsibilities do not establish that immigrants caused France's present unrest.



The protests emerged from documented complaints about schools, living costs and public services.

Blaming an entire population for the violence without evidence risks replacing serious analysis with political scapegoating.



There is another contradiction.



The economic pressures troubling France are not confined to France.



In Italy, protesters have rallied against rising fuel costs and government policies. In Portugal, housing affordability and living expenses have driven demonstrations. Belgium and Albania have also experienced protests linked to economic and governance concerns.



These movements differ in their origins, demands and intensity. They should not be presented as one coordinated European uprising.



Nevertheless, they expose a shared challenge confronting political leaders: the growing distance between what governments promise and what citizens experience.



Across much of Europe, ordinary households are struggling with affordability, public services and uncertainty over their economic futures.



The war in Iran and its effects on energy prices have added further pressure.



In that environment, reducing every protest to immigration risks overlooking the very issues that elected governments are expected to address.



It also raises a question for Washington.



If Trump is genuinely concerned about France's stability, why not acknowledge the demands of French students, workers and families alongside the violence?



Why is immigration presented as the explanation before responsibility for the riots has been established?



Political leaders have every right to argue for tougher migration policies. But they also have an obligation to distinguish evidence from rhetoric.



France must investigate the violence, prosecute those responsible and protect the right to peaceful protest.



Macron's government must confront the public-service failures and economic grievances that helped fuel the demonstrations.



And Europe's leaders must recognise that discontent over affordability and governance cannot be dismissed indefinitely.



As for Trump, his diagnosis deserves the same scrutiny as any other political claim.



France needs accountability. Europe needs answers. And Donald Trump needs evidence.



Because blaming outsiders may be politically convenient.