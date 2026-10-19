/KATSEYE performs at Victoria’s Secret show, teases Sophia Laforteza’s return

KATSEYE has continued to make its mark on the global pop scene with high-profile performances and growing international visibility. The group took the stage at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, where its members also shared an update about Sophia Laforteza, who has been taking a break from group activities to focus on her health and well-being.

KATSEYE lights up Victoria's Secret runway

The group’s active members—Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung—performed during the show’s PINK segment. They took to the runway in coordinated, youthful outfits and performed two songs, “Pinky Up” and "Animal", from their music catalogue

KATSEYE was among the musical acts featured at this year’s show, which also included performances by Megan Moroney, Tate McRae and Megan Thee Stallion. The event took place in Los Angeles and featured a runway presentation built around seasonal themes.

KATSEYE on Sofia Laforteza's return

While Sophia was absent from the performance, her fellow members spoke warmly about her planned return during interviews at the event. Lara Raj said the group was excited to have her back and praised her for taking the time she needed to focus on her health.

“We are so happy that she's coming back,” Lara Raj told E! News. “We are so proud of her. I think she's really been so brave, and we respect her so much for taking the space and taking time for her health. She's our sister, so we can't wait for her to come back.