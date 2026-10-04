/KATSEYE’s Lara Raj Showcases Indian Roots at Loewe’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week often becomes a stage for celebrities to express their personal style, with front-row appearances turning into fashion moments of their own. KATSEYE member Lara Raj made her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week on October 2, attending Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at the Château de Vincennes with fellow group member Megan Skiendiel. While the duo arrived in contrasting looks, Raj’s outfit stood out for the way it combined contemporary fashion with distinctly Indian elements.

Lara Raj brings Indian heritage to Loewe's Paris show

Raj wore a canary-yellow Loewe halter dress featuring a sculptural knot around the neckline. She paired the outfit with traditional-inspired accessories, including a jewelled bindi, gold jewellery and anklets. A red kumkum mark through her hair parting became one of the most discussed elements of the look.

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The styling soon prompted discussion online, with some viewers interpreting the red mark as sindoor and questioning its use in a fashion setting. Raj later clarified the personal meaning behind her choice, explaining that kumkum has been part of her life since childhood and was something she received from her family during puja and aarti.

Raj described the kumkum as a sacred blessing and connected it to ideas of intuition, strength and feminine energy. She also revealed that the look was influenced by two important women in her life — her mother and Bollywood actress Rekha.

Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel make Paris Fashion Week debut

The Loewe show marked the Paris Fashion Week debut for both Raj and Skiendiel. While Raj chose a vibrant yellow look, Megan opted for a more relaxed combination of a brown blouse, black pleated leather skirt and teal accessories. Their contrasting outfits reflected their individual approaches to fashion rather than a coordinated group aesthetic.