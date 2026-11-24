Germany has expressed serious concern over reports that Russia may launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into space before the end of this year. If confirmed, the move would violate international treaties prohibiting nuclear weapons in Earth's orbit, The Guardian reported.

According to a joint investigation by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcasters NDR and WDR, Western intelligence and military assessments suggest Moscow could launch the satellite as early as this year. The findings have reportedly been shared with several NATO members.

The assessment is backed by Western intelligence agencies and German defence officials, including the Bundeswehr and the Federal Intelligence Service (BND). German military experts have also briefed senior politicians, including Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, on the reported plans.

Germany and NATO raise concerns

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed concern over the reports during a joint press conference on Monday.

"The reports that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space are not new, but they are no less shocking. It shows the extent to which Russia is apparently prepared to escalate the situation," Merz said.

Rutte reaffirmed NATO's commitment to defending its territory, including in space.

“I can assure you, we will always make sure that we defend every inch of NATO territory. And that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element,” he said.

A spokesperson for Germany's Defence Ministry said officials were "continuously and diligently monitoring global developments in space as well as the activities of other states", Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Warnings issued in early November suggested the satellite could be launched within 60 days and become operational shortly afterwards.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports, saying: “No, we haven’t seen the report. But there are so many ‘alleged’ and ‘possible’ claims in it, attributed to who knows whom, that it’s certainly hardly worth taking them seriously.”

The Russian embassy in Berlin also denied knowledge of such plans, calling the claims “unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation” and “part of a propaganda campaign”.

Treaties prohibit nuclear weapons in space

The reported plan would breach the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which Russia has signed, and the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Both prohibit placing nuclear weapons in Earth's orbit and conducting nuclear test explosions in space.