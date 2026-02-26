/KATSEYE's Manon reacts to mistreatment claims amid temporary hiatus: 'More than words...'

Global sensational girl group KATSEYE has been grabbing headlines ever since their agency announced the temporary hiatus of one of the members, Manon Bannerman, for mental health and well-being. With recent remarks by another member, Daniela's father has sparked controversy. Amid this, Manon has responded.

Manon Bannerman breaks silence amid temporary hiatus

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 23-year-old singer shared a selfie of herself in a story and wrote in the caption, "I love you all more than words could describe." In the picture, Manon can be seen dressed in a black tank top, with her locks loose.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The KATSEYE label, HYBE, and Geffen Records cited health and wellbeing as the reason behind Manon's hiatus, while she shared, "I want to hear this from me: I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself," via Weverse, prompting fans to question the actual reason behind the break.

Earlier, fans had noticed Manon liking an Instagram post about racism and label mistreatment in girl groups. Celebrities who backed Manon following the shocking hiatus announcement are SZA, Tiffany Haddish, and former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton. In addition, Manon has also followed Normani from Fifth Harmony and Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, who have spoken out about experiencing racism as the only Black member of their groups.

All about Manon Bannerman

Manon Sarpong Bannerman, also known as Manon, is a Swiss singer and model. She gained recognition through her social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok. She later entered the reality show Dream Academy and became a member of the girl group KATSEYE. She is also known as the first musical artist of biracial Black and white descent to be signed to a HYBE label.

From a young age, Bannerman wanted to perform onstage. When she was 15, she learnt to play the piano and the ukulele and started writing her own songs. Bannerman began posting on Instagram and TikTok in 2020. She also appeared in music videos for artists such as Swiss singer Benjamin Amaru and German rapper Badchieff.