Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Bengaluru concert is reportedly facing a security scare after an anonymous email threatened a possible bomb attack at the venue. The alert, which also noted a possible explosion at a nearby Metro station, prompted police to file a case and start an inquiry.

Dosanjh is set to appear at NICE Grounds in Madavara on November 29 during his continuing AURA India Tour 2026. The threat reportedly named both the concert venue and Madavara Metro Station as potential targets.

What did the threat email say?

"The Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) received a threatening mail on November 9," says the FIR. It carried the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad" and warned of an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during the singer's performance.

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The sender also cautioned people against bringing children to the concert, picking up unattended iPhones, and advised them not to use the Metro. The message further referred to a possible attack at Madavara Metro Station.

A police control room alerted Shivaraj MJ, a Police Sub-Inspector at Madanayakanahalli Police Station, about the email at around 3 pm on November 9.

After receiving the information, he contacted the manager of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), who confirmed that the concert was scheduled to take place at NICE Grounds.

Then Shivaraj approached the North CEN Crime Police Station and filed a formal complaint. The North Cybercrime Police subsequently registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

The accused have been charged under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Sections 351(4) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert

It comes days after Dosanjh performed at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The concert was held amid extensive security arrangements, with approximately 2,000 police personnel and 1,500 private security guards deployed to manage the crowd, traffic and law-and-order situation.

Diljit's team has not issued any statement about the reported threat so far, and there has been no official announcement regarding a cancellation or postponement of the November 29 performance.