Following Diljit Dosanjh's 'double standards' remark over the restrictions imposed on his songs, the professor who raised objections to his concert has responded. Dr Punditrao Dharennavar has dismissed the singer's allegations, maintaining that his objections are not limited to the Punjabi singer.

It comes after Diljit's November 21 performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Addressing the restrictions on some of his songs, the singer recalled Coldplay's January 2025 concert at the same venue and questioned why the British band could perform a song containing references to intoxication without facing similar objections.

Professor's response to Diljit

Responding to the remarks in a self-recorded video, Dharennavar said that he had submitted a complaint to Ahmedabad's District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) before Coldplay's concert, as reported by ANI.

“Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. On the basis of my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song," Dharennavar said.

The professor added that he would share a copy of the notice, which he claimed specifically mentioned the track and its lyrics. However, the existence and contents of the notice have not been independently established in the available account.

Dharennavar, an Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46 in Chandigarh, further continued, “I am not only against Diljit Dosanjh. I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs and guns. Like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Babbu Maan, and others. I am against all of them. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards."

He also claimed that he had filed complaints against Sunidhi Chauhan in Ahmedabad and approached authorities in Punjab over songs by Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Babbu Maan and Sharry Mann.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh quotes Rahat Indori in fiery response to Indore song ban

Why did the professor object to Diljit's Ahmedabad concert?

Before Diljit's November 21 performance, Dharennavar had raised objections to three songs from the singer's repertoire: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke and Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya. He expressed concerns over their alleged promotion of alcohol and drug consumption and sought restrictions on their performance.

The professor had also raised concerns about Diljit wearing a bullet belt on stage. Following the concert, he said, “I am very happy that Diljit Dosanjh did not wear a bullet belt."

Dharennavar also appealed to the singer to avoid performing the three tracks at future concerts.

“I hope in the coming time, he will not sing the wrong songs, like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya on the stage. I am very hopeful. Because Dosanjh is talented and intelligent."

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about Coldplay?

During his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit questioned the restrictions on his music by recalling Coldplay's performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in January 2025. “Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?”