/'Nobody can stop us': Diljit Dosanjh quotes Rahat Indori in fiery response to Indore song ban

Diljit Dosanjh is touring India with his Aura India Tour, and it isn’t devoid of controversy. Ahead of his Delhi concert, the Delhi police had expressed security concerns and had delayed security clearance. Before the Indore concert on November 15, Diljit was asked to not sing four of his songs.

Diljit did perform to a packed audience in Indore on Sunday. A day later, he share a clip on his social media where he claimed that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore, but he kept his word and arrived in the city without fear. The Punjabi singer even invoked lines by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori as he addressed the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh quotes the late Rahat Indori

During his perfromance, Diljit spoke to the audience and referred to a notice that was issued ahead of the show, which had put restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they would have on children.

The District Child Protection Officer had directed the venue management to ensure that four songs were not played during the event.



He addressed the crowd mid-concert and said, “Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today.”

"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out. Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he added.

Dosanjh also then went on to recite a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai."

Diljit has often borrowed lines from Indori's poems while addressing controversies at his concert.

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs were banned in Indore?

According to NDTV, the notice, issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, names four songs of the singer as objectionable. These include Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.

The authorities had expressed concern that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since Diljit’s concerts allow children above five, the mall management was asked to make sure these songs were not part of Diljit's performance.

Diljit's Delhi concert also faced security concerns in Delhi.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh conquers rain and roadblocks to launch Aura India Tour in Delhi