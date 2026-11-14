/Mohamed Salah becomes Egypt’s all-time top scorer with brace against Malawi

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Egypt routed Malawi 5-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Friday (Nov 13) to become the leading all-time scorer for his country with 70 goals. The 34-year-old former Liverpool star left it late in Cairo to overtake Hossam Hassan, scoring with a far-post header on 84 minutes and from a penalty five minutes into added time.

Hassan was fired as Egypt coach last week and replacement Ali Maher made a perfect start with goals from Nasser Maher, Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Hany building a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Egypt have seven points in Group B after three matches, three more than Angola, who host South Sudan on Saturday.

Achraf Hakimi, favourite to win a second successive African Footballer of the Year award next month, also bagged a brace as Group A pacesetters Morocco crushed Niger 5-1 in Casablanca.

Substitute Tolu Arokodaro scored twice within eight minutes as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo to get their campaign back on track.

Tunisia suffered a shock home 2-0 loss to Libya and Kenya scored in the final minute to snatch a surprise 2-2 draw away to South Africa.

Alhassan Yusuf put Nigeria ahead after just 103 seconds and Alphonce Msanga equalised on 32 minutes following a rare Tanzanian attack.

Arokodaro, scorer of six goals in his last five matches for Ajax Amsterdam, came off the bench for the second half and quickly made an impact. His near-post back heel off a low cross put Nigeria ahead a second time after 52 minutes and as the match reached the hour mark, he struck again, with a close-range shot.