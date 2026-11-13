/'I want nothing but success for Manchester United': Michael Carrick writes emotional farewell message to fans after being sacked

Michael Carrick has thanked Manchester United fans for their support during his time as head coach, saying their love and backing meant more to him than a few victories. The 45-year-old shared a message on Instagram on Friday (Nov 13), a day after United brought his six-month spell as head coach to an end and spoke about his long-standing connection with the club.

“Dear United fans, I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love. There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful,” he wrote.

He also thanked the supporters for staying behind the team during difficult moments and praised their loyalty.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed,” he wrote.

“We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time. I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies.”

Carrick also acknowledged the team’s disappointing results but said the support he received from fans made a bigger impact on him than a few victories.

“I know we’ve not had the results lately, but you’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way. That means more than a win or two. That’s what makes you who you are. That’s why I fell in love with this club all those years ago,” he added.

The former England international also thanked his coaching staff for their hard work, loyalty and commitment. He appreciated the efforts of the club’s backroom staff and wished the players success in their future careers.

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Carrick concluded his message by reaffirming his love for Manchester United, saying he would continue supporting the team from the stands.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it. I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on,” he concluded.

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Meanwhile, United dropped to 18th in the Premier League table after winning just one of their first 10 matches, drawing five and losing four. It was the club’s worst-ever start to a league season.

The club have also appointed Mauricio Pochettino as Carrick’s replacement. The Argentine has signed a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2029.