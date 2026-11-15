/Oak Ridge Boys' Richard Sterban dies at 83 after battle with cancer, tributes pour in

Richard Sterban, the celebrated bass vocalist of the country and gospel music group The Oak Ridge Boys has died at the age of 83. Known for his powerful low-pitched vocals and his memorable contribution to the group's hit song 'Elvira', Sterban passed away on November 14, 2026, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His family and the band confirmed the news, prompting tributes from across the country music community.

What is the main cause of death of Richard Sterban? Family issues statement

The Oak Ridge Boys announced the loss of their long-time bandmate through a social media statement, remembering him as a close friend and an integral part of the group. His family also shared a message expressing gratitude to everyone who had offered their support and prayers during this difficult period.

They said they found comfort in their belief that he was now face-to-face with Jesus. Sterban died to due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after fighting a battle with cancer.

"We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face-to-face with Jesus," read a statement from the Sterban family in a press release.

Sterban had revealed in September 2025 that he was battling pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis that had forced him to reduce his professional commitments. He stepped away from regular touring in May 2025 to concentrate on his health and treatment. Despite his health challenges, he reunited with his fellow band members for performances at the Grand Ole Opry in January 2026, giving fans an opportunity to see him perform with the group again

Condolences pour in for Richard Serban

Fans took to social media to express their grief and remember the singer's contribution to country music. Many recalled his unmistakable bass vocals in 'Elvira', while others shared memories of growing up listening to The Oak Ridge Boys.

One user wrote, "Noooo! I'm devastated. #RIP Richard Serban, Bass Vocalist for the Oak Ridge Boys, Dead at 83. Sending prayers to his family, friends and of course his FANS. Sending prayers to his band members."

Another user wrote, "Rest In Peace Richard Sterban he was only 83 years old."

"Wow, we lost a good one. RIP Richard — giddy up, oom-papa mow mow… hi-yo Silver and away!"wrote the third user.

Country Music community pays tribute to Richard Sterban

Following the announcement of his death, the Country Music Association expressed its condolences to Sterban's family, friends and fellow musicians. The organisation remembered him as an important part of The Oak Ridge Boys, highlighting how his distinctive voice contributed to the group's musical identity.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also paid tribute to the late singer. He highlighted Sterban's contribution to bringing gospel influences into mainstream country music and recognised his role in the group's remarkable success. Young described him as a foundational figure in country music, acknowledging the lasting influence of his work and the musical legacy he leaves behind.

Richard Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, five children and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His music, particularly the unmistakable bass refrain in 'Elvira', will remain an enduring part of country music history.

All about Richard Sterban

Born on April 24, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, Richard Anthony Sterban developed an interest in music at a young age. He began singing in Sunday school when he was six and eventually pursued music through gospel groups.

Before becoming a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban performed with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. The group worked as a backing vocal ensemble for Elvis Presley, giving Sterban the opportunity to share the stage with the legendary musician. In 1972, he made a significant career move by joining The Oak Ridge Boys. His deep bass vocals became an essential element of the group's sound, which blended traditional gospel influences with country and mainstream music.