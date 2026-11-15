/WPL 2027: BCCI moves Mumbai leg from Brabourne to Wankhede Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed a change in venue for the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027. The matches, originally scheduled to take place at Brabourne Stadium, will now be played at Wankhede Stadium. However, the tournament dates and fixtures will remain unchanged.

The WPL Governing Council had approved the original venues and schedule during a meeting on 15 Sep, 2026. As per the initial plan, Mumbai was set to host Matches 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) between Jan 26 and 7 Feb, 2027.

However, CCI is also scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy, starting Feb 14. The short gap between the two tournaments would not give the pitches enough time to recover.

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Following a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the WPL matches, the WPL Committee approved the change. Wankhede Stadium will now host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg, including the playoffs and the final.

WPL 2027 schedule

The fifth edition of the WPL will begin in Vadodara on Jan 14, with the BCA Stadium hosting the first 11 matches until Jan 24. The tournament will then shift to Mumbai for the final phase, which begins on Jan 26.

The final is scheduled to take place at Wankhede Stadium on Feb 7. All matches in Vadodara and Mumbai will begin at 7:30 PM IST.