/IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Bowlers shine as India beat New Zealand by 22 runs to clinch series 3-1

India produced a brilliant bowling performance to defeat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth ODI and clinch the series 3-1 at Bay Oval on Sunday (Nov 15). The victory marked India’s third ODI series win in New Zealand and their first since the 2018-19 season. After being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, India bounced back with an impressive display from their pace attack to restrict New Zealand to 187 in 48.1 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with three wickets for 30 runs, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each. Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur and Naman Dhir also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Chasing 210, New Zealand got off to a steady start but struggled to score freely against India’s disciplined bowling. Tim Seifert was the first to depart, falling to Siraj for 14. Will Young (22) and Nick Kelly (22) also failed to convert their starts as Arshdeep struck twice in quick succession.

Dean Foxcroft was New Zealand’s top scorer with 31 runs off 42 balls, while Michael Bracewell contributed 19. However, regular wickets kept the hosts under pressure.

Captain Mitchell Santner scored 24, while Kristian Clarke contributed 16, but their efforts were not enough to take New Zealand over the line. Arshdeep dismissed Clarke to claim his third wicket, while Axar removed Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner to wrap up the innings.

Earlier, India struggled to build partnerships after losing Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) early.

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Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scored 46 runs each, while captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 22. However, New Zealand’s bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher took two. Arshdeep Singh’s quickfire 14 off just four balls, including two sixes, helped India cross the 200-run mark.

India’s bowlers then delivered when it mattered most, securing a memorable series victory away from home.