/India all out for 209 in 5th ODI as Santner, Duffy pick 3 wickets each for New Zealand

The Indian Team’s batting woes continued at the Bay Oval, as New Zealand skittled them out for 209 in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday (Nov 15). Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner and frontline quick Jacob Duffy picked up three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher returned with two to his name. Blair Tickner and all-rounder Michael Bracewell bagged one each as the hosts wrapped up India inside 43 overs. New Zealand need 210 to win the match and level the five-match series 2-2.



New Zealand won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat first. Following a cautious start, unlike in the last game when Matt Henry picked up three wickets in the first over itself, Rohit lost his wicket for just seven. He flicked one off his legs to mid-wicket off Fisher, ending what was perhaps his final ODI tour of New Zealand with just 30 runs in four outings.



Rohit’s long-time batting partner and talismanic player Virat Kohli followed him for just five, after chasing the wide delivery off Fisher to leave India reeling at 33/2 at one stage. To make things worse for the Men in Blue, Ruturaj Gaikwad departed in the next over for 18, with Duffy accounting for the CSK captain. Stand-in skipper Iyer fell to a short-pitched delivery for 22 for the second time in this series.

Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan tried to steady the innings but not for long, as off-spinner Bracewell broke the partnership for the fifth wicket by dismissing Axar for 46. Naman Dhir couldn’t do much as Santner dismissed him for 22 off 31 balls.



The wickets kept tumbling, with Santner picking two more to leave Kishan with Mohammed Siraj at the crease. Kishan’s dismissal further derailed India’s momentum before Arshdeep and Siraj whacked a few boundaries to help India cross 200 in the fifth ODI.

