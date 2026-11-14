/'It exploded in his mouth': Man dies after friend gives him bomb disguised as rasgulla on Diwali in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

A 35-year-old man died in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after an explosive device allegedly disguised as a rasgulla burst inside his mouth when he bit into it. Police said the object had been offered to him as a sweet by an acquaintance. The victim, identified as Rajendra Barautiya, was sitting outside his home in Padariya Chhanta village on Tuesday (Nov 10) evening when the incident took place. He suffered severe injuries to his jaw and was rushed to the district hospital, where he later died during treatment.

According to reports, the object was a crude bomb used in some rural communities to kill wild boars. Such devices are designed to explode when an animal bites into them.

Bomb disguised as a sweet?

According to reports, Barautiya had finished dinner and was sitting around a fire in the courtyard of his house with family members at around 7 pm. An acquaintance, identified by The Economic Times as Rambhagat Barautiya, reportedly arrived about an hour later. During their conversation, he allegedly offered Rajendra an object, describing it as a rasgulla.

Believing it to be the popular syrup-soaked Indian dessert, Rajendra put it in his mouth. The explosive went off when he pressed it with his teeth, causing severe injuries.

His family members took him to the district hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but he could not survive.

What is the crude bomb used to kill wild boars?

Police said the explosive was a device used by some tribal communities in the area to kill wild boars. "The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man," police officer Rekha Singh told AFP.

"It exploded in his mouth. We don't know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief," Singh added, saying that the motive was under investigation.

These crude devices are designed to detonate when bitten by an animal. Their appearance can resemble round food items, making them particularly dangerous if mistaken for something edible.

Two men charged, motive under investigation

Police have registered a case against two men on charges of culpable homicide. A case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Act.