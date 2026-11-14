/Israel elections: Netanyahu urges Eisenkot to join unity government, says only a coalition can eliminate Iran threat 'once and for all'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Nov 14) renewed his call for opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to join a national unity government, arguing that only a broad coalition could address the security threat posed by Iran.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said a meeting with Eisenkot on Thursday had strengthened his belief that forming a unity government was essential to guarantee Israel's security. He called on Eisenkot to enter negotiations without preconditions and set aside political differences.

Netanyahu said the proposed government should include all parties that support Israel's existence as the state of the Jewish people and be capable of confronting the country's security challenges.

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Netanyahu warns of renewed Iranian nuclear threat

Netanyahu accused Iran of working to revive its nuclear programme and warned that Tehran could pose an existential threat to Israel if it resumed uranium enrichment and accelerated the development of nuclear weapons.

"We must do everything to continue preventing this, as we did in Operation Rising Lion and Operation Roaring Lion, when we pushed away the threat of immediate annihilation," he said.

"We must remove this existential threat from above our heads once and for all."

He argued that a national unity government would be best placed to confront Iran and guarantee Israel's security for years to come.

Netanyahu takes aim at alternative coalition

Addressing Eisenkot directly, Netanyahu urged him to abandon efforts to form what he described as a "fragile and dangerous" government.

He also criticised the prospect of a narrow coalition or one dependent on Arab parties, whom he described as "terror supporters", claiming such an arrangement would be unable to confront Iran's threat.

Netanyahu presented a unity government as a way to respond to what he said was a public desire for national reconciliation. He also said negotiations should address the military draft issue, which he argued could be resolved with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community.