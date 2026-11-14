/Market anxiety over AI jumped from 50% to 87% in just six months; overtakes debt and cyberattacks. What is driving this?

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the biggest perceived threat to the US financial system, with concerns among market participants rising sharply over the past six months, according to the Federal Reserve's November 2026 Financial Stability Report.

The share of respondents identifying AI as a "salient risk" to financial stability climbed from 50 per cent in the spring survey to 87 per cent in the latest assessment. The figure was significantly higher than concerns over other potential threats, including a correction in asset prices, higher long-term interest rates and cyberattacks.

The findings come as Wall Street grapples with the enormous investments being made by technology companies in AI infrastructure, even as questions grow over how quickly those investments will generate returns.

What is driving the growing anxiety over AI?

The report said respondents were concerned that companies' valuations could fall if their earnings fail to meet expectations, potentially triggering a wider market correction.

Cybersecurity was another major worry. The Fed highlighted the possibility of attacks by sophisticated state-backed actors, as well as risks posed by advanced AI models themselves.

The third concern involved complex AI-related financing. As companies race to build data centres and expand computing capacity, the growing use of debt and other funding arrangements could create vulnerabilities across the financial system.

AI now tops the list of financial stability risks

The jump in concern was particularly striking when compared with other risks identified by respondents. In the latest survey, 87 per cent cited AI as a salient risk to the financial system. A possible correction in asset prices came next, mentioned by 52 per cent of respondents.

Other concerns included higher long-term interest rates, cited by 48 per cent; cyberattacks, at 43 per cent; and the sustainability of government debt, also at 43 per cent.

The survey included market participants, economists, analysts and institutional sources. The report's assessment covered developments up to October 28, 2026.

Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia adds to AI market uncertainty

The concerns over AI investment have gained a fresh dimension following the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on November 12. Huang, who co-founded the chipmaker and helped turn it into a central force behind the global AI boom, stepped down after revelations about his personal relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China.

His departure has unsettled investors because of his central role in Nvidia's strategy, industry relationships and financing arrangements. The company has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a successor.

Nvidia's troubles have also spread to other AI-linked stocks. Reuters reported that Nvidia shares fell for a sixth consecutive week, their longest losing streak since October 2012. The uncertainty has raised questions about the durability of the AI investment boom, particularly because Nvidia has helped finance infrastructure projects built around its chips.

Is the financial system itself under pressure?