/Avril Lavigne welcomes first child, keeps baby's name and partner's identity private

Avril Lavinge, best known for defining the pop-punk sound of the early 2000s with hits such as Complicated and Sk8er Boi, has surprised fans with a major personal announcement. The singer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, sharing the news on social media. While the announcement offered a glimpse into her new journey as a mother, Lavigne has kept details about her newborn and the child's father private.

Avril Lavigne shares first glimpse of newborn baby

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has embraced motherhood for the first time. The 42-year-old musician announced the arrival of her baby girl on November 13, sharing a series of photographs on Instagram. The news came as a surprise to fans, as Lavigne had not publicly spoken about expecting a child.

The singer celebrated the occasion with a playful caption that read, "Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived", accompanied by pink-themed emojis. Lavigne marked the occasion with three black-and-white photographs. One of the pictures shows the newborn's tiny hand held between the hands of the singer and another adult, while another captures Lavigne cradling her daughter.

The final photograph offered a particularly personal touch, featuring three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers placed on a skateboard. Two pairs were adult-sized, while the smallest pair belonged to the newborn. The image also reflected Lavigne's long association with skate-inspired fashion and pop-punk culture.

Who is Avril Lavigne's partner?

The singer has largely kept her personal life away from public attention in recent years. Her last widely known relationship was with rapper Tyga in 2023. Before that, she was engaged to musician Mod Sun, with the couple ending their engagement in February 2023.

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Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. The two tied the knot in 2006 before separating in 2009, with their divorce finalised in 2010. She later married Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2013. The couple announced their separation in 2015.

Avril Lavigne's rise as pop-punk star

Lavigne rose to international fame at just 17 with her debut album, Let Go, released in 2002. The record featured popular tracks such as Complicated, Sk8er Boi and I'm with You, establishing her as one of the defining voices of the pop-punk movement.