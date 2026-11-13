/Manoj Bajpayee reveals the one scene in Last Man in Tower that truly challenged him

Manoj Bajpayee has seen success and critical acclaim both on the big screen and on OTT. From being part of iconic films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and Special 26, among others, Bajpayee has also created a niche for himself with the popular show The Family Man and OTT movies like Bhosle.

Bajpayee is now being seen in ZEE 5’s Last Man in Tower. The film has been directed by Ben Rikhi and features Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and Bajpayee.

The actor recently weighed in about the film and how he measures the success of films that get a direct release on OTT platforms.

Q: How do you judge a film’s success? What would you consider as a success for this film’s digital release on Hindi Zee 5?



I think success can have different meanings. Personally, I believe OTT is the platform where Last Man in Tower will truly find its audience because it is where families come together to watch and experience stories. For me, this film is not just a piece of cinema; it is a creative and deeply human experience. I believe audiences will be able to relate to its characters and connect with the different moments in the story. If people find the film engrossing and engaging, and are encouraged to spread the word and recommend it to others, that would be the real measure of its success. The film will also remain available on Zee 5, allowing audiences to discover and revisit it whenever they want. I am confident that it will generate strong word of mouth, particularly among families.

Q: You have played several layered and morally complex characters. Was there a particular scene in Last Man in Tower that challenged you as an actor?