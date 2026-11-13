/Shawn Mendes calls for 'Free Palestine', asks artists to speak out against Gaza violence

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has joined the growing number of international artists using their platforms to speak about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Stitches singer has shared a strong message in support of Palestine, calling for an end to the violence and urging fellow musicians not to remain silent. In a statement on social media, Mendes described the situation as a genocide and encouraged his followers to educate themselves and contribute to organisations supporting Palestinian communities.

Shawn Mendes urges fellow artists to speak up

One of the central parts of Mendes' message was his direct appeal to fellow musicians and people in the entertainment industry. Acknowledging that speaking publicly about the issue can be intimidating, the singer admitted that he also felt apprehensive while putting his statement together. "My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this," he wrote.

However, he said that the need to help those affected by the crisis outweighed that hesitation. He encouraged other artists to use their visibility and influence to bring attention to the suffering of Palestinian families. "The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change," Mendes added.

He also urged people to support those experiencing oppression and called for greater participation in humanitarian efforts. His message concluded with a series of actions, encouraging followers to donate, educate themselves, challenge those in power, hold leaders accountable and vote.

Shawn Mendes has previously spoken about the suffering in Gaza

Although his latest statement marks a particularly direct public appeal, Mendes had previously expressed concern about the situation in Gaza. During a concert in Lisbon in August 2025, the singer told the audience that the suffering of Palestinians deeply affected him and that he regretted not speaking about the issue sooner.