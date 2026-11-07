/Macklemore takes aim at major US concert venues over rejected palestine benefit shows, MSG responds

Macklemore has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after raising concerns about the challenges of organising benefit concerts in the United States. The rapper, who has been vocal about his support for Palestine, recently launched a series of fundraising performances to support organisations working with Palestinians. After taking the initiative to European audiences, he had hoped to bring the concerts to his home country. However, the musician now claims that several prominent American venues refused to accommodate the tour, prompting a response from one of the country's best-known entertainment arenas.

Macklemore names nine US venues over Palestine tour

On November 6, Macklemore shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, claiming that nine major American arenas had turned down requests to host his Free Palestine Tour. The venues named by the rapper include Madison Square Garden in New York, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, UBS Arena, Prudential Center in New Jersey, Crypto.com Arena, Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

According to Macklemore, his team had received information about available dates at these venues through the end of 2026. However, he alleged that the arrangements changed after organisers disclosed that the concerts would be benefit events for Palestine.

The rapper said he had never encountered a similar situation during his more than two decades in the music industry. He also criticised what he described as the influence of wealthy venue owners over which causes and performers receive opportunities. Despite the setback, Macklemore said he remained committed to organising more fundraising events and intended to work with other artists and organisers to continue the initiative.

What did Madison Square Garden say about Macklemore's claims?

Following the rapper's allegations, Madison Square Garden Entertainment responded to the

controversy, disputing the suggestion that the venue had rejected the concerts because of their political purpose. A spokesperson for MSG told TheWrap that its venues operate with limited availability and added that Macklemore was "not an arena-level act".

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The response offered a different explanation from the one presented by the rapper, who maintained that the availability of dates changed after the fundraising purpose of the performances became known.