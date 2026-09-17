/Ed Sheeran controversy: Did KATSEYE unfollow the singer amid Macklemore tour fallout?

Ed Sheeran has been in the headlines amid the ongoing fallout surrounding rapper Macklemore’s removal from his Loop Tour. The latest development has now brought KATSEYE into the conversation, after all five members of the group were noticed to have unfollowed the British singer on Instagram. The timing has sparked questions among fans, especially as Sheeran previously collaborated with KATSEYE.

Did KATSEYE unfollow Ed Sheeran amid the recent Macklemore controversy?

As per The Korea Herald, KATSEYE members Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae are not following Ed Sheeran anymore. The eagle-eyed netizens have noted that Lara and Megan have liked a post Macklemore shared after he was removed from the tour, while Lara added Macklemore to her following list.

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For the unversed, Ed Sheeran and KATSEYE had collaborated for a high-energy pop-sinfle Animal, which was released on July 24, 2026. The cinematic music video features a surprise appearance by Hollywood actress Demi Moore. The track serves as a single for KATSEYE's third EP Wild.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran reveals why he gave up his cell phone in 2015

The latest action of members of KATSEYE has sparked a debate on social media, with many social media users sharing their views. One user wrote, "These girls are so performatives, unfollowing Ed Sheeran and still singing the song he wrote lmao."

Another user wrote, "Ed Sheeran helped them make Animal and this is how they treat him? Unreal. I'm so over the Palestine nonsense."

"They are so real for that. HYBE about to nuke the whole group at this point", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Meanwhile, they're singing his song and giving him royalties sooo....if they really wanna be about it, remove it from the setlist."

What sparked the Ed Sheeran-Macklemore controversy?

Ed Sheeran and Macklemore faced a major tour controversy in September 2026 after Macklemore was removed as a supporting act following his onstage "Free Palestine" statements. Macklemore gave a speech at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey advocating for a "free Palestine" and calling the death toll in Gaza a genocide.

Venue owners—led by New England Patriots billionaire owner Robert Kraft—pressured promoters to drop Macklemore, citing hate speech concerns. Macklemore was subsequently removed from the Ed Sheeran tour. Stated that removing Macklemore was the promoter's decision, not his, and expressed that he avoids mixing politics with his family-friendly platform.