/Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Luv Ranjan introduces six fresh faces, film to release in October on this date

The first poster of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is out, introducing a new gang set to bring their youthful energy to the big screen on 23rd October 2026. Directed by debutant Anuj Saini, the friendship-comedy is backed by Luv Films, the banner behind some of Hindi cinema's most loved relationship entertainers.

Making their on-screen debut with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar are Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Tushar Chhibber, with the vibrant first look bringing the six together for the first time.

Fun, contemporary and brimming with glamour, the first look poster of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar makes an instant statement. Featuring all six newcomers together in a striking ensemble frame, the playful poses, stylish looks and colourful treatment give the poster a bold, dynamic edge. It’s a spirited first introduction to the new faces, leaving audiences curious to know more.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Luv Ranjan, for whom introducing new faces is a familiar yet exciting space says, “Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass. As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them.”