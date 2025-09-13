Ed Sheeran reveals why he gave up his cell phone in 2015

Ed Sheeran, one of the world’s most celebrated pop stars always keeps a presence on social media for his fans. But do you know, the singer has been living without a cell phone for nearly a decade. The four-time Grammy winner revealed that since 2015, he has completely ditched smartphones. This life-changing choice improved his mental health, strengthened real-life relationships and reshaped how he approaches music and fame.

Why did Ed Sheeran stop using a phone?

In multiple interviews, Sheeran explained that his decision to go phone-free came after feeling constantly overwhelmed. “I got really, really overwhelmed and sad with a phone. I just spent my whole time in a very low place. I got rid of it, and it was like a veil just lifted,” he said.

Instead of juggling constant texts and notifications, Sheeran now communicates primarily through email, which he checks only once a week. He admitted that his phone once stored nearly 10,000 contacts. “With phones, everyone expects you to reply instantly. And if you don’t, it feels rude. I just wanted to step away from that,” he added.

Life without a smartphone

Since giving up his phone, Ed Sheeran relies on an iPad for occasional social media posts and professional commitments. He checks Instagram messages about once a month and admits this shift has distanced him from many people. Yet, he believes it allows him to focus more on the present. “The best thing about it is the moments I have with the people I love, uninterrupted,” he said.

Sheeran also opened up about loneliness and fame, sharing that despite being constantly surrounded by people, he often felt isolated. His decision to live phone-free, he believes, has helped him stay grounded and prioritize family over industry pressures.

About Ed's work

In 2024, Sheeran visited India and collaborated with singer Arijit Singh on the global hit Sapphire. He has often expressed admiration for Bollywood, even calling Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om “as iconic as Star Wars.” Once obsessed with streaming numbers and chart positions, he now focuses on one simple question, “Does the song slap live?” His goal today is to create music that connects with audiences in real time, not just digitally.

Inspired by life with his two young daughters, Sheeran’s latest album Play explores Indian, Persian and Irish folk influences. His latest record Symmetry combines dhol, table and bouzouki with dance-pop beats, treating fans with cross-cultural sound.

