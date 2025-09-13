/Chris Pratt's Mario's sequel: Cast, title and release date revealed

Gamers and movie fans, mark your calendars as Nintendo and Illumination have officially announced their most-awaited sequel to The Super Mario Bros. The film titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie a is set to release in theaters on April 3, 2026, in the U.S. and other global markets, followed by a Japan release on April 24, 2026. Additional international rollouts will take place throughout the same month.

A galactic adventure awaits

The sequel borrows its name and inspiration from Nintendo’s 2007 Wii game, Super Mario Galaxy, which saw Mario travel across planets and galaxies to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches. A short teaser shown during the announcement gave fans a taste of what’s coming; featuring Mario napping under a tree near Peach’s castle before the scene pans outward into the stars.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Comeback of the original cast

Fans will be thrilled to know that the original voice cast is set to return for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Chris Pratt will once again lend his voice to the iconic plumber Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy is back as Princess Peach. Charlie Day is Luigi and Jack Black returns to voice the menacing Bowser. Joining them are Keegan-Michael Key as the lovable Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Additional characters and voice actors will be revealed closer to release.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in politically charged One Battle After Another

The team behind the magical film

The film will once again be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who also made the 2023 blockbuster. The screenplay is being written by Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. Production is being led by Illumination founder Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto.

Box office legacy

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie became a cultural juggernaut in 2023, grossing over $1.3 billion globally and ranking among the highest-grossing animated films of all time. If the teaser and title are anything to go by, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will take Mario and friends far beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into new interstellar adventures. Classic characters like Monty Mole, Cheep Cheeps and Toads are expected to return, alongside new cosmic allies and enemies.