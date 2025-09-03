/From Frida to Marvel’s Eternals: Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years

Throughout her career, Salam Hayek has not only established herself as a brilliant actor but also as a big box office draw. So let's take a look at some of her highest-grossing films.
Salma Hayek has carved out a remarkable Hollywood career. She is known for her versatility and charisma, having delivered memorable performances across genres. From award-winning dramas to blockbusters, here’s a look at Salma Hayek’s top-earning movies ranked from lowest to highest.
A passion project for Salma Hayek, Frida saw her take on the role of legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. While not a massive box-office juggernaut, it earned strong worldwide recognition and became one of her most defining performances, even earning her an Academy Award nomination.
The sequel put Hayek’s character in the spotlight, expanding her role significantly. Despite the pandemic's effect on its theatrical run, it still managed to gross over $70 million globally, with Hayek stealing the show.
The Robert Rodriguez action film that helped catapult Salma Hayek to Hollywood fame. Starring alongside Antonio Banderas, the movie became a cult hit and grossed over $98 million worldwide, cementing her as an international star.
Hayek joined Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in this action-comedy. The film did very well at the box office, grossing around $176 million worldwide.
The sequel to the hit comedy brought back the original cast and added new faces. Despite mixed reviews, it was a commercial success, crossing $240 million globally.
Starring alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Kevin James, Salma Hayek played Roxanne, Sandler’s wife, in this comedy about childhood friends reuniting. The film was a box-office hit, grossing over $270 million worldwide.
Joining the MCU, Salma Hayek played Ajak, the wise leader of the superhero team the Eternals. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed over $400 million worldwide.