LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Frida to Marvel’s Eternals: Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years

From Frida to Marvel’s Eternals: Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 13:03 IST

Throughout her career, Salam Hayek has not only established herself as a brilliant actor but also as a big box office draw. So let's take a look at some of her highest-grossing films.

Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years

Salma Hayek has carved out a remarkable Hollywood career. She is known for her versatility and charisma, having delivered memorable performances across genres. From award-winning dramas to blockbusters, here’s a look at Salma Hayek’s top-earning movies ranked from lowest to highest.

Frida
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Frida

A passion project for Salma Hayek, Frida saw her take on the role of legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. While not a massive box-office juggernaut, it earned strong worldwide recognition and became one of her most defining performances, even earning her an Academy Award nomination.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

The sequel put Hayek’s character in the spotlight, expanding her role significantly. Despite the pandemic's effect on its theatrical run, it still managed to gross over $70 million globally, with Hayek stealing the show.

Desperado (1995)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Desperado (1995)

The Robert Rodriguez action film that helped catapult Salma Hayek to Hollywood fame. Starring alongside Antonio Banderas, the movie became a cult hit and grossed over $98 million worldwide, cementing her as an international star.

Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Hayek joined Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in this action-comedy. The film did very well at the box office, grossing around $176 million worldwide.

Grown Ups 2 (2013)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

The sequel to the hit comedy brought back the original cast and added new faces. Despite mixed reviews, it was a commercial success, crossing $240 million globally.

Grown Ups (2010)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Grown Ups (2010)

Starring alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Kevin James, Salma Hayek played Roxanne, Sandler’s wife, in this comedy about childhood friends reuniting. The film was a box-office hit, grossing over $270 million worldwide.

Marvel’s Eternals (2021)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Marvel’s Eternals (2021)

Joining the MCU, Salma Hayek played Ajak, the wise leader of the superhero team the Eternals. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed over $400 million worldwide.

Trending Photo

From Frida to Marvel’s Eternals: Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years
8

From Frida to Marvel’s Eternals: Salma Hayek’s Top-Earning Movies Over the Years

In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un
5

In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

England’s lowest ODI totals: Three against Australia, can you guess other opponents?
5

England’s lowest ODI totals: Three against Australia, can you guess other opponents?

All the ways humans can intercept 3I/Atlas before it slips away - Alien spaceship or comet?
7

All the ways humans can intercept 3I/Atlas before it slips away - Alien spaceship or comet?

From Ranya Rao to Preeti Gowda, crime in south indian cinema: gold smuggling, murder, betting, drugs and more
7

From Ranya Rao to Preeti Gowda, crime in south indian cinema: gold smuggling, murder, betting, drugs and more