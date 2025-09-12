/The Rip teaser: Ben Afleck, Matt Damon reunite for a gritty thriller

Hollywood’s famous besties, actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, reunite for a new crime thriller, The Rip. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday, and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a gritty thriller. The film's official logline reads, "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question -- including who they can rely on." The film is believed to be based on a true incident.

About The Rip

The film is star-studded. Apart from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, The Rip stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, Nestor Carbonell, Lina Esco, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by Joe Carnahan.

The Rip teaser

The two-minute and thirteen-second teaser opens with a cash seizure case handed over to cops Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, followed by their raid on a house in Miami.

The film's teaser takes a drastic turn when they discover a whopping 20 million USD in the house during the raid. It leads to a random phone call, which cautions them to leave the house as soon as possible if they don't want to die.

It is followed by high-octane action sequences and intense arguments between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon over trust and job ethics. Netflix shared the teaser of the film on its official Instagram handle.

The Rip is slated to release on Netflix on January 16, 2026.

More about The Rip

In an interview with Tudum, as quoted by Variety, director Carnahan said 'The Rip' was born from a love of '70s action films and an experience with a close friend who worked in narcotics for the Miami-Dade PD.

"The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami-Dade police department," Carnahan said, as quoted by Variety.

"It's inspired in part by his life and then by my enduring love for those classic 70s cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era, films like 'Serpico' and 'Prince of The City' and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat," said Carnahan.

The film has Damon and Affleck also as producers under their co-founded Artists Equity banner.

(With agency inputs)