/Happy Birthday Ben Affleck, 7 movies you need to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 14:59 IST

Ben Affleck celebrates his birthday today. The Hollywood actor has acted in and directed some of the most critically acclaimed and beloved movies. So let's take a look at 7 of his must-watch films.
 

(Photograph: WION Web Team)

From critically acclaimed thrillers to big-budget blockbusters, Ben Affleck has proved himself as both a talented actor and a skilled filmmaker. As he celebrates his birthday, here’s a look at seven of his most memorable films across genres that showcase his range and charisma.

Argo
(Photograph: X)

Argo

Affleck directs and stars in this gripping political thriller based on a true CIA mission to rescue American hostages from Iran. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture and cemented his reputation as a top-tier filmmaker.

Gone Girl
(Photograph: X)

Gone Girl

In this psychological thriller, Affleck plays a husband whose wife goes missing, making him the prime suspect. His layered performance keeps you guessing in this dark and engaging film.

The Town
(Photograph: X)

The Town

Affleck directs and stars in this tense, action-packed drama about a Boston bank robber torn between love and loyalty to his crew. The movie is raw and emotional, and is a must-watch.

Chasing Amy
(Photograph: X)

Chasing Amy

In this fun comedy-drama, Affleck plays a comic book artist dealing with unexpected love and complicated relationships. It’s one of his most nuanced early performances.

Dogma
(Photograph: X)

Dogma

This irreverent comedy blends religion, satire, and adventure. Affleck plays a fallen angel, bringing charm and a sinister edge to this cult-classic film.

Paycheck
(Photograph: X)

Paycheck

A slick sci-fi film where Affleck plays an engineer whose memory is erased after a mysterious job. As he pieces together clues, he uncovers a dangerous conspiracy.

Armageddon
(Photograph: X)

Armageddon

In this Michael Bay epic, Ben Affleck stars alongside Bruce Willis as part of a crew sent to stop an asteroid from destroying Earth. The movie delivers over-the-top fun.

