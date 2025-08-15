/Happy Birthday Ben Affleck, 7 movies you need to watch

Ben Affleck celebrates his birthday today. The Hollywood actor has acted in and directed some of the most critically acclaimed and beloved movies. So let's take a look at 7 of his must-watch films.
Affleck directs and stars in this gripping political thriller based on a true CIA mission to rescue American hostages from Iran. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture and cemented his reputation as a top-tier filmmaker.
In this psychological thriller, Affleck plays a husband whose wife goes missing, making him the prime suspect. His layered performance keeps you guessing in this dark and engaging film.
Affleck directs and stars in this tense, action-packed drama about a Boston bank robber torn between love and loyalty to his crew. The movie is raw and emotional, and is a must-watch.
In this fun comedy-drama, Affleck plays a comic book artist dealing with unexpected love and complicated relationships. It’s one of his most nuanced early performances.
This irreverent comedy blends religion, satire, and adventure. Affleck plays a fallen angel, bringing charm and a sinister edge to this cult-classic film.
A slick sci-fi film where Affleck plays an engineer whose memory is erased after a mysterious job. As he pieces together clues, he uncovers a dangerous conspiracy.
In this Michael Bay epic, Ben Affleck stars alongside Bruce Willis as part of a crew sent to stop an asteroid from destroying Earth. The movie delivers over-the-top fun.