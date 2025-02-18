The first look of Matt Damon from Christopher Nolan's hugely anticipated film The Odyssey was unveiled on X recently. The film's details have been under wraps but the unveiling of the new photo has revealed that Damon is playing the protagonist Odysseus in the film.

Matt Damon in The Odyssey

In the new image, Damon has his back to the camera dressed in a warrior’s robe, likely fresh off the battlefield after the Trojan War.



Backed by Universal Pictures, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem and boasts of super star cast. The film features Matt Damon along with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and others.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, "Homer's poem tells of the Greek hero King Odysseus and his tortuous, 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The journey is filled with interruptions and influence from the gods (not to mention a few Cyclopes). The story also involves Odysseus's wife and grown son, who must contend with aggressive suitors who have designs on the throne."

More about The Odyssey

Not much is known about The Odyssey but reports state that Mia Goth might be portraying a siren, a human-like creature with an enticing voice that seduced seafarers into drowning. In the story, Odysseus ties himself to a mast to withstand the sirens' call. Another option is that Goth is portraying a deity or a statue.

One of the most iconic works of Western literature, Homer's The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his challenging journey home after the Trojan War.



Along the way, Odysseus encounters divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens. The Odyssey is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.



(With agency inputs)