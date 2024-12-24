New Delhi, India

We finally know what Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan was busy working on after Oppenheimer. His next star-studded project with Universal has finally been revealed.

Teasing what’s next to come, Universal Pictures took to their official X account and said that Nolan’s next project The Odyssey “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Matt Damon, Tom Holland and other A-listers cast in Nolan's next

Much like his previous projects, Christopher Nolan has gathered a rather handsome ensemble of actors like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

The film will start production sometime in the first half of 2025. The award-winning duo of Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas will be attached – Nolan is set to write and will produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

As the name suggests, The Odyssey will be based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey which remains one of the oldest pieces of literature still read by modern audiences. It chronicles the story of Greek hero Odysseus during his tumultuous journey home following the Trojan War.

Previous adaptations of The Odyssey

This is not the first time that The Odyssey will be shown on the big screen. It has been adapted previously too – first time in 1911 as a silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, then came 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The 2000 satirical comedy film O Brother, Where Art Thou? is also loosely based on Homer’s magnum opus, and 2024’s The Return is adapted from the last sections of the epic poem.