Matt Damon told his wife he'll go on a break from acting unless he gets a Nolan film

If it wasn’t for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer, Matt Damon would have taken a break from acting and we wonder when he would have returned. In a recent interview with his Oppenheimer castmates, Matt Damon who plays an important role in the film said that he had promised his wife that he was taking time off unless Nolan happened to him.

As part of a couples therapy, Matt Damon said that he had promised his wife some time off from work. “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true. I had – not to get too personal – negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation,” revealed Matt about Nolan’s films.

“But I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story – the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household,” Matt added.

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005. They are parents to four daughters together.

Matt Damon plays Lt Leslie Groves Jr, director of the top-secret Manhattan Project in Christopher Nolan’s new J Robert Oppenheimer biopic. The film has Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, the man who is widely referred to as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Oppenheimer promotions have been quite something for the cast, especially Matt Damon. In an earlier interview, Matt admitted falling “into a depression” while filming a particularly regrettable movie project. At the time, he said, “Without naming any particular movies... sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it. And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will release in cinemas on July 21.

