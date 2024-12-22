New Delhi, India

Hollywood star Tom Holland says he is excited to work with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan for his next movie but doesn't know anything about the project.

Nolan has lined-up a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron, for the project, which is his follow-up multiple Oscar-winning movie

"Oppenheimer".

The untitled project will mark the maiden collaboration between Nolan and Holland, known for starring as superhero Spider-Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

"It hasn't started shooting, to be perfectly honest with you. I don't know anything about it," the actor said on the Dish podcast.

“I'm super excited, but it's been pretty quiet about the project. I met with (Nolan) and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it's about," he added.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.

