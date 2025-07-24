/Jennifer Lopez launches monologue mid performance about getting ‘naughty’, leaves fans surprised

Jennifer Lopez's unhinged form is surprising fans. On Monday night, while performing at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, the singer got personal in front of a huge crowd as she launched a monologue in between songs and performances. “I have to be honest with you. Sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do - and sometimes I like it hard. On other days, I feel a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow," The U.S. Sun quoted JLo as saying.

As Lopez kept going wit her performance, the conversation got steamier. “But there’s other days... maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty. You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast,” she continued.

Fans were shocked to hear the 55-year-old singer speak so candidly. She was not sugarcoating and spoke her mind at that time. While several of the fans cheered for her, some looked stunned. The fans somewhere got the message that the singer-actress is in full control of this next phase in her life.

JLo debuts new track

Later in the set, Lopez debuted a new track, titled Up All Night. “I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now,” she sang. Many think the words directly reference her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair got legally divorced earlier this year after announcing their separation in September 2024.

Lopez is projecting a new avatar in front of fans, months after officially divorcing actor Ben Affleck. Last week she had admitted on stage that she was ‘done’ being married.

During one of her shows as part of the Up All Night tour in Spain's Bilbao, a fan put up a placard that read, “J Lo, marry me?” for the pop icon as she was performing on stage. The moment was caught on camera by a fan as Jennifer replied to the fan and the crowd in general, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

Jennifer Lopez’s tryst with marriage

The 55-year-old has walked down the aisle four times. Her last marriage to actor Ben Affleck drew global attention. Ben and Jennifer, often called Bennifer, dated in the early 2000s and were engaged from November 2002 to January 2004 before calling it off. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their relationship in 2021, much to the delight of their fans. The couple tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. A more formal celebration followed at Ben’s Georgia estate a few months later.