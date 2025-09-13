/Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch the biggest event, hosts and more

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honour the American prime time shows chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Just two months back, the nominations of all categories were announced, with the majority of Adolescence and Abbott Elementary taking over. But when and when can you watch the award show, and for more details, read on to know.

All details of the Emmy Awards 2025 event: Date, time, hosts, and more

This year's Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, ie, September 14 (8:00 - 11:00 pm EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. While in India, it will air on September 15 at 5:30 am.

Presenters for the Emmys, hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, are: Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Christopher Meloni, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Jenna Ortega, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Emmy Award-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, and Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, return as executive producers of the 77th Emmy Awards. This marks their third consecutive year as executive producers of television’s biggest night.

Emmys 2025 nominations

This year's nomination list for the Emmy Awards includes Severance, Adolescence, Black Mirror, Nobody Wants This, and many more. In order to be considered for this year's ceremony, all television series, limited series, and other entries must have been released between June 1, 2004, and May 31, 2025.