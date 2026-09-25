/Macklemore announces Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran fallout, sets 3 Europe dates

Macklemore is back in the headlines once again following the controversy surrounding his exit from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour. The rapper, who was removed from the remaining US dates after making pro-Palestinian comments onstage, has now announced his own set of concerts in Europe.

Macklemore announces ‘Free Palestine’ tour

The rapper took to his official Instagram page and announced his Free Palestine tour, with shows to take place in Dublin, Paris and London in late October. Macklemore said those artists — “who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people” — will be revealed at a later date.

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The first concert will take place at Dublin’s 3Arena on October 26. Macklemore will then perform at Paris’ Accor Arena on October 29 before concluding the currently announced European run at OVO Arena Wembley in London on October 30. According to organisers, proceeds from the concerts will go towards organisations providing humanitarian, medical and other forms of support to Palestinians.

He also confirmed that dates for U.S. tour stops will come in a later announcement and that the entirety of proceeds from the shows will go to a handful of charities “supporting Palestine and the Palestinian movement.” The pink tour poster featured illustrations of doves carrying olive branches and symbols of the pro-Palestinian movement including a watermelon and the fishnet motif of keffiyeh fabric.

What happened between Ed Sheeran and Macklemore?

Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's US Loop Tour in September 2026 after leading pro-Palestinian chants and performing his protest song "Hind's Hall" at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. On September 4–5, 2026, Macklemore used his stage time during the opening set to voice support for Palestinian liberation and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Pro-Israel advocacy groups and stadium owners—led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft—objected to the political speech and reportedly gave an ultimatum threatening to lock Sheeran out of major venues if Macklemore remained on the lineup.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran breaks down at Philadelphia show amid Macklemore tour fallout

Messina Touring Group, the tour promoter, dropped Macklemore from the remaining US dates. Ed Sheeran released a statement clarifying that the removal was the promoter's call rather than his own, stating he wanted to protect the tour for his crew and fans. In solidarity with Macklemore, all other opening and supporting acts—including Finneas, Lukas Graham, Beoga, and Aaron Rowe—subsequently dropped out of the tour.

Ed Sheeran later addressed the crowd emotionally at a Philadelphia concert, admitting he made mistakes handling the intense backlash, while Macklemore announced a dedicated "Free Palestine Tour" with proceeds going to Palestinian organisations.

All about Macklemore

Macklemore is an American rapper and activist from Seattle known for his catchy hooks, independent spirit and socially conscious music. He started recording music as a teenager in 2000, first going by the name "Professor Macklemore" before dropping the title. Their 2012 breakout album reached massive global success.