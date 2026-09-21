/Ed Sheeran breaks down at Philadelphia show amid Macklemore tour fallout

Ed Sheeran has been facing intense backlash following the removal of Macklemore from his Loop Tour, a controversy that has also led several other acts to leave the tour. Now, during his Philadelphia concert, the singer opened up about the difficult week, becoming emotional as he spoke about losing support from people close to him and finding hope in the thousands of fans who still turned up for his show.

Ed Sheeran on him being abandoned by his friends and family

Performing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Ed Sheeran later broke down in tears and said that he felt abandoned by friends, family and people he had known for years amid the controversy over Macklemore's removal from his Loop Tour. “In these situations you really find out who your friends are.

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It’s been a weird week. It happened very quickly. At the same time, I had so many people telling me to cancel this tour, and so many people I’ve known for years and years and years they’re kind of backing away,” he said.

Sheeran added, “In the back of my mind, I saw the ticket sales for this gig and I didn’t see cancellations; I saw people buying tickets for this gig. Everyone’s telling me to cancel, and I’m feeling all of my friends and family and people I know abandon me. People will say what they want, but I am doing this for you. I love you. I love this.”

Have Ed Sheeran tour ticket prices been reduced?

The resale ticket prices for Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour have dropped by over 50% following the controversial removal of opening act Macklemore and the subsequent withdrawal of all remaining supporting performers.