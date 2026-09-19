/Ed Sheeran's first show after pro-Palestine row: No opening acts, new start time

Ed Sheeran is set to return to the stage after making pro-Palestine comments, and it is understood that he will now be performing alone. Hours before he takes the stage, the start time for his concert has been changed.

The singer has been facing backlash after rapper Macklemore was dropped from the US leg of the tour due to his pro-Palestine comments. This led to an uproar, prompting the rest of the planned support acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga, to step down from the tour. While Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, he said his tour promoter was responsible.

Ed Sheeran is set to return to the stage after the controversy

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Amid the ongoing controversy, the start time for his concert in Philadelphia has been changed after the support acts dropped out of the tour. It has been reported that a notification was sent about the timing change for the Philadelphia show.

According to TikTok user Bridget Goes, the notification was sent out after the start time was updated. The show was supposed to start the show at 5:30 PM with his opening acts, before his own set at 8:00 PM. Now, the start time for the show has been updated to 8:00 PM, which was when Ed was originally set to take the stage.

With this, it's clear that the audience will not have any pre-show performances. The Ticketmaster listing for the Philly shows is 8 PM. But the other performances are still listed as 5:30 pm. The protestors are expected to be at Sheeran's first performance after the controversy erupted.

While this is all happening, it has also been said that the singer has made a donation of $2 million to support the Palestinian people.

New England Patriots owner and stadium owner Robert Kraft has announced that Sheeran called him to donate. In a statement, Kraft said that he received a phone call from Sheeran to “commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.”

Ed Sheeran's comment on Macklemore’s removal.

The 35-year-old British performer had chosen to remain silent on the Palestine issue. However, breaking his silence on the matter, he said, "I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care," he said on Instagram on Tuesday.