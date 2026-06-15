/Ed Sheeran hints at another music break after LOOP tour: 'Sort of do the dad thing'

Music icon Ed Sheeran, who is currently busy with his LOOP tour, has hinted at taking another break from the music industry. The Grammy-winning singer shared the update during the first North American concert of the tour in Glendale, Arizona.
Ed Sheeran is planning to take a break
He addressed fans after performing his popular tracks, saying, "This is gonna be my last time here in a while. I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing."
Revealing his plans post the LOOP tour, he further added, "So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming."
Within no time, the revelation circulated online through fan-recorded videos, sparking a discussion among fans.
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Sheeran's LOOP tour
The singer is on a tour at this moment to support his latest album, Play. His 2026 schedule began with performances in New Zealand, followed by Australia and South America. The North American leg is set to continue for several months, with shows planned until the end of the year.
Also Read: Ed Sheeran releases new album Play, Netizens say, 'Feels like embodiment of cinematic nostalgia...'
Ed Sheeran's family
Ed Sheeran got married to Cherry Seaborn in December 2018 in a private ceremony. The couple first knew each other as children before reconnecting years later. They share two daughters: Lyra Antarctica (born 2020) and Jupiter (born 2022).
However, this is not the first time the musician has stepped away from the spotlight. He previously took a break after the Multiply era and later, following the record-breaking Divide tour.
The singer also made headlines last month after announcing that he was ending a 15-year association with his long-time Atlantic Records. Explaining the decision, he wrote, "This isn't a 'disgruntled artist leaves record label'. This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father-of-two man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change."
Sheeran first signed with the record label in 2011 and went on to give hits such as Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, and Perfect.