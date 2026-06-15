/Anne Schedeen dies at 77: From acting at home as a child to becoming an ALF icon

Actress Anne Schedeen, best known for playing matriarch Kate Tanner on the late-1980s sitcom ALF, has died. She was 77.

A beloved figure in television, Schedeen earned a devoted fan following throughout her career. She was most widely recognised for her portrayal of Kate Tanner, the matriarch of the Tanner family, on NBC's hit sitcom ALF, which aired from 1986 to 1990.

Anne Schedeen's family's statement

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The news of Schedeen's passing was announced by her family on her official Facebook page. Sharing the post on her official Facebook page, they wrote,“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” reads a post on her official Facebook page.

The exact cause of her death has not been revealed.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft

without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

“She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it,” the Facebook post continued.

“But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor.”

Schedeen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett; daughter Tay Barrett; daughter-in-law Hilary Flynn; and sister Sarabeth Schedeen.

The family also requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Habitat for Humanity in her memory.

Tributes pour in for Anne Schedeen

Soon after the news of Schedeen's death broke, her agent, Metropolitan Talent Agency CEO and president Tom Markley, said in a statement, “Anne was a true artist and friend. One of a kind. I’ll miss her.”

One user wrote on X,''RIP Anne Scheden''

Another user wrote,''Farewell to ALF's mother.''

Anne Schedeen Career

Born Luanne Ruth Schedeen on June 8, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, Schedeen was interested in acting since childhood. In an interview with The Washington Post, she recalled performing from age of 6, using "teapots and flowers" as props.

She later studied at the Portland Civic Theatre and worked extensively in theatre before transitioning to television.

Before landing her breakthrough role in ALF, Schedeen appeared in television series including Paper Dolls, Emergency!, and Simon & Simon.