/Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle gets conditional release after arrest in child sexual abuse material case

Meghan Markle estranged father, Thomas Markle, has been released from custody under strict conditions after appearing before a federal court in Florida. He was arrested on November 6 in Florida over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

The 82-year-old appeared before a magistrate judge at a federal courthouse in Tampa, where he was allowed to return to his assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida. However, his release comes with several restrictions, including electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Thomas Markle released

Under the release order, he must stay within Florida's Middle District and California's Central District, give up his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation to check if he understands the charges.

The court has further prohibited him from contacting minors or alleged victims. He is also barred from accessing internet-enabled devices. Markle did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance, while his arraignment in California is yet to be scheduled.

Allegations on Thomas Markle

The case is about suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered in two storage facilities in the Los Angeles area that Thomas had rented for several years.

According to federal investigators, the FBI searched the units after receiving information about potentially illegal material among his belongings in the Philippines. The investigation reportedly began in October 2026 after a witness alerted authorities to the alleged discovery.

During the searches, agents recovered approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, film negatives and books suspected of containing child sexual abuse material.

The criminal complaint alleges that some of the material included sexually explicit photographs depicting Thomas with prepubescent girls. Investigators said witnesses identified him in two of the images.

The FBI subsequently located and arrested him in Florida. He has been charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Markle could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The allegations came to light last month after Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan's half-brother, reportedly told British newspaper The Sun that he had discovered a large collection of suspected indecent images involving minors while going through his father's belongings in the Philippines.

The material was allegedly found in storage boxes and on computer hard drives at Markle's former residence. His son subsequently reported the discovery to authorities.

Philippine investigators also began examining the allegations.

The FBI confirmed in October that it was aware of the allegations and would assist Philippine authorities where appropriate.