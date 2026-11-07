/US records over 5,000 measles cases, at least eight deaths as outbreak reaches 35-year high

The United States has reported more than 5,000 measles cases in 2026, marking the highest number in 35 years, according to official figures released on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country's leading public health agency, reported 5,182 confirmed cases of the highly contagious but largely preventable disease across the country so far this year. The figure represents a significant increase compared with the 2,289 cases recorded throughout 2025. It is also the highest annual total reported by the CDC since 1991.

State health authorities have confirmed at least eight measles-related deaths, including cases involving very young children. Pediatric infectious disease specialist Adam Ratner told AFP that the deaths were particularly concerning, stressing that they could have been avoided. Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000 following widespread vaccination. However, the disease has experienced a significant resurgence in recent years, driven by declining vaccination rates and increasing public distrust of health authorities.

US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., who serves under President Donald Trump, has faced accusations of contributing to this growing distrust. Kennedy is known for his skepticism about vaccines and has repeatedly spread misinformation regarding the measles vaccine while downplaying the risks associated with the disease.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. does not believe that measles is a big problem and and does not want to believe that there are deaths from measles," Ratner said. He also expressed concern about the impact of such attitudes on younger populations. "The burden of these diseases will fall on children, who are not the ones who are making these decisions."

Measles cases raise public health concerns

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause fever, respiratory symptoms and skin rashes. In some cases, patients can develop serious complications, including pneumonia and inflammation of the brain. These complications can result in severe long-term health problems and, in some instances, death.