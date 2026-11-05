/Arab Parties emerge as kingmakers in Israel, back opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form next government

The Joint List, an alliance of Arab-led parties, announced on Thursday (November 5) that it will back opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form Israel's next government after last week’s election. The coalition party stated that it would notify President Isaac Herzog of this decision later the same evening.



“The Joint List announced today, Thursday, that it will inform the President of the State, Isaac Herzog, this evening of its decision to recommend that Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government,” the alliance said in a statement.



The announcement comes after Arab-led parties secured 19 seats in Israel’s 120-seat parliament in last week’s general election, an outcome that significantly boosts their leverage in coalition talks. With such a strong showing, the Joint List’s backing could prove decisive in determining who ultimately gets tasked with forming Israel’s next government.

The Joint List gives Eisenkot 67 recommendations

The Joint List said that it is giving Eisenkot 67 recommendations, a majority of the 120-seat Knesset, compared with 46 expected for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The alliance said the decision has been taken unanimously, after consultations among the parties that make up the Joint List. It added that the decision was not an easy task.



"Despite our determination to oust Netanyahu, the opposition camp led by Eisenkot has yet to demonstrate the necessary willingness to confront Netanyahu’s path, and to fight incitement against Arab citizens and efforts to undermine the legitimacy of their political choice," the statement said.