/‘Rubio irreplaceable’: Sergio Gor rejects reports of being a contender for Secretary of State

The US midterm results have triggered talk of a churn and led to speculations about the possible reshuffles in the Trump administration after the dismal performance of the Republicans. Amid reports of impending recalibration in Washington DC political circles, there was talk of some big administration shifts, with the name of United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor floating as a contender for a senior promotion, said a report by The Washington Sun, citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter.

Gor, who previously served as a senior White House aide and has close ties with President Donald Trump, is said to have been laying the groundwork for an expanded role after the midterms, the report said, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

‘He wants more of a forward-facing role’: US official

“He wants more of a forward-facing role,” stated a US official familiar with internal discussions amid buzz that Gor harbours interest in securing a more prominent assignment.

The report further linked Gor to senior positions, including secretary of state.

Gor has, however, dismissed the speculation and praised Marco Rubio, saying he was irreplaceable.

Gor firmly rejected any suggestions of seeking a new role and expressed support for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Gor said, “This story is complete and total bullshit,” before praising Rubio’s performance as secretary of state.

“Secretary Marco Rubio has proven to be the most qualified, accomplished and greatest secretary of state in history. He is irreplaceable and a dear friend who I have the joy of working with every day as US ambassador to India, a true honour of a lifetime. I have zero interest in any other role.”

The report, citing 10 people familiar with internal discussions, said that Gor’s name had come up in presidential circles for a more prominent assignment during the second half of Trump’s term.

Gor’s name in consideration for senior roles

Gor, a former senior White House aide and close associate of Trump, currently serves as the US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asia.

The positions reportedly discussed in reference to Gor include White House chief of staff, currently held by Susie Wiles, and secretary of state, potentially replacing Rubio.

Gor’s name has also been linked to other senior State Department positions, including deputy secretary, a post currently held by Chris Landau.

The report also claimed that some State Department officials and Republican figures believe that Rubio could eventually leave the administration to prepare for a possible presidential campaign in 2028 or 2032.