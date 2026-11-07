/Watch: IAF makes aviation history with highest-ever IL-76MD landing at 13,629 feet in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has set a world record after successfully landing an IL-76MD heavy transport aircraft at Nyoma airfield in Eastern Ladakh, at an altitude of 13,629 feet. The IAF said it was the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by an IL-76MD aircraft anywhere in the world.

The milestone highlights India's ability to operate heavy transport aircraft in challenging high-altitude conditions and strengthens its strategic airlift capabilities in the region.

"13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY," the IAF said in a post on X.

​"An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," it added.

Challenging landing in Eastern Ladakh

Located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Nyoma is one of India's strategically important forward airfields. It supports military operations by helping transport troops, equipment and essential supplies to forward areas.

Landing a heavy aircraft at such an altitude is a demanding task. Thin air at high elevations affects engine performance, lift and landing conditions, requiring careful planning and exceptional flying skills.

“​A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew,” the force said.



The IAF said the successful operation demonstrated the crew's precision and professionalism, along with the IL-76MD's ability to operate in some of the world's most challenging aviation environments.

Boost to India's strategic airlift capability

The Russian-origin IL-76MD is a four-engine heavy transport aircraft that has served in the IAF's airlift fleet for decades. It can carry military personnel, heavy equipment, vehicles and essential supplies over long distances.

The successful landing highlights the aircraft's role in supporting military operations in difficult terrain and improving India's ability to move troops and military hardware to high-altitude areas.