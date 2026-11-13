/IND vs NZ 4th ODI: 39-year-old 'teenager' Rohit shows off fielding skills with diving catch

Rohit Sharma may be touching 40, but his fielding skills are still the same as if he were in his 20s. After a brilliant run-out in the 2nd ODI, Rohit was once again very agile and athletic in the field during the 4th ODI against New Zealand on Friday (Nov 13) at Mount Maunganui. He took a diving catch at cover shortly after stopping a well-struck shot. Rohit's catch ended a 90-run fourth-wicket partnership for New Zealand and gave India an opening to make a comeback into the match.

Rohit shows off fielding skills in 4th ODI vs NZ

The moment came in the 31st over with New Zealand sitting pretty at 215/3, with Finn Allen batting on 41 off 30 balls, having already added 90 runs for the fourth wicket with Will Young, who scored 125. Axar Patel bowled a shortish ball outside off, and Allen played a back-foot drive a bit early towards cover, where Rohit was stationed. The former skipper made no mistake and took a sharp diving catch to break the stand. Have a look at the wicket below:

NZ give India 334-run target for series win

Down 0-2 in the five-ODI series, with the third match having been abandoned, the Kiwis started well with an 85-run opening stand between Young and Tim Seifert (58). The partnership was broken by Gurnoor Brar on the final ball of the 12th over as he dismissed Seifert. Axar then removed Nick Kelly with a peach of a delivery before Auqib Nabi sent back Dean Foxcroft, with New Zealand suddenly reduced to 125/3 from 85/0.