/WION World Is One Golf Invitational 2026: Where Golf Meets Global Diplomacy

On November 14, 2026, New Delhi will play host to the WION World Is One Golf Invitational 2026, an exclusive gathering that brings together diplomats, global leaders, business icons and sporting personalities for a day that goes beyond the game. At its heart, the invitational, on the 10th anniversary of WION World Is One, is about more than birdies, eagles and the pursuit of a perfect swing. It is about building bridges between worlds that often intersect but rarely come together on the same course.

The WION World Is One Golf Invitational 2026 is presented by VFS Global, in association with Redhat Communications. Shrewsbury International School India is the Education Partner, LML Realty is the Special Partner, Majestor and Axis Bank are Associate Partners, and Orn.com is the Luxury Travel Partner.

In a world increasingly shaped by shifting geopolitical realities, economic partnerships and cross-border engagement, informal platforms for dialogue carry their own significance. WION World Is One is world's window to India and vice-versa, with WION Golf Invitational 2026, with its emphasis on patience, precision and sportsmanship, providing just the right setting.

The WION World Is One Golf Invitational celebrates this spirit of togetherness, reflecting the idea that while nations may have different priorities and perspectives, shared experiences can create common ground.

On the occasion of WION's 10th anniversary, Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “Golf is much more than a sport; it is a platform that brings people, cultures and nations together. The WION ‘World Is One’ Invitational Golf Tournament, in association with VFS Global, celebrates the spirit of togetherness and the timeless Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

As WION completes 10 years of championing the idea of ‘World Is One’, this initiative reflects our commitment to building bridges across borders, fostering meaningful relationships and creating shared experiences. Much like golf, which transcends nationalities and brings people together on common ground, we believe that dialogue, friendship and mutual respect are the foundations of a more connected world.

Our association with VFS Global makes this initiative even more meaningful. VFS Global plays an important role in connecting people across borders, enabling journeys, and opportunities. In that sense, our philosophies are beautifully aligned.”